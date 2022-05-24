Storm saviours go full ‘Monty’

Emergency volunteers – and a canine mascot – were out in a blaze of orange for SES WOW Day.

Celebrating the SES Wear Orange Wednesday Day on 18 May, the Greater Dandenong SES unit ran an information stall at Bunnings in Dandenong South.

Deputy controller Erin Wallace brought along her pet dog Monty, who sported a bright coat of orange.

The unit’s volunteers have been on hand for two of the busiest years on record in 2021 and 2022.

The Dandenong-based unit’s 40 members responded to a massive 720 call-outs for help in 2021 and 475 in 2020.

Both years were well above the 300 yearly average.

Most of the call-outs were to clear storm-fallen trees on buildings, powerlines and roads.

Most recently the unit helped a spate of 11 vehicles stranded in flash floods within 25 minutes on the mid-afternoon of Friday 28 January.

The WOW day coincided with National Volunteers Week, in which the public was encouraged to thank volunteers.