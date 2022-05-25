Hair salon allegedly underpays visa worker: FWO

An operator of hair and beauty salons in Dandenong and Springvale has been accused of underpaying a temporary visa worker.

Shree Hari Kishan Pty Ltd and its sole director Manoj Manoj will face court on allegations of ripping off a full-time hairdresser from India on a 482 temporary skills shortage visa in 2019 and 2020.

The employee worked at the company’s M Hair ‘n’ Beauty Studio in Dandenong and its former Multi Cut Hair and Beauty Salon in Springvale.

The Fair Work Ombudsman alleged that Mr Manoj and the company failed to meet a compliance notice to calculate and back-pay the worker’s underpaid entitlements.

These included minimum wages, meal allowance, overtime rates and weekend and public-holiday penalty rates.

They also allegedly provided false or misleading records to a Fair Work inspector on four occasions.

Acting Fair Work Ombudsman Mark Scully said providing false records was a “serious issue that can result in enforcement action”.

The court could also order non-compliant businesses to pay penalties as well as to back-pay workers, Mr Scully said.

The FWO is seeking penalties of up to $99,900 against Shree Hari Kishan Pty Ltd and up to $19,980 against Mr Manoj.

It’s also seeking an order for the company to rectify the alleged underpayment, plus superannuation and interest.

A directions hearing is scheduled at the Federal Circuit and Family Court in Melbourne on 22 July.