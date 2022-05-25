Man charged with digeridoo assault

A Dandenong North man has been charged with assaulting another man with a digeridoo outside the AFL Dreamtime at the ‘G match on Saturday 21 May.

The alleged assault occurred after an altercation outside the MCG about 10.40pm, say Melbourne CIU detectives.

Police raided a property in Dandenong North and arrested a 26-year-old man on the morning of Wednesday 25 May.

He was charged with affray, intentionally causing injury, recklessly causing injury and assault with a weapon.

He was bailed to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 9 December.