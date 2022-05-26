Saints fall , while Hawks soar

By Lachlan Mitchell

DIVISION 3

Heart in mouth was the main feeling amongst the fan’s at Roy Dore Reserve as Carrum Patterson Lakes took on the Narre South Saints.

A solitary point was all that separated the two teams in an encounter for the ages.

Carrum hopped out to an 11-point quarter time lead thanks to Rory Gregg ,who kicked his first of five for the afternoon.

The tables turned in the second quarter to give the Saints a nine-point half-time lead.

Steve Sigeti had helped reel in the margin giving his side the narrow advantage.

The Saints continued to stretch the margin in the third-quarter booting 3.3.

The Saints had a 29-point lead at three-quarter time.

Carrum had to dig deep in the last to swing momentum back in its favour, the home-side slotting home eight final quarter goals, to roll over the Saints by a point.

Sigeti finished with three-goals while Mandrez Manu, Brandon Nolan and Luke Hayes all fired home doubles.

Endeavour Hills had a 10-point win over Ashwood.

The Eagles led at every change to run out on top.

Jarrod Marolla kicked three goals while Baron Grant and Alexander Cann finished with two goals each.

South Yarra claimed its first win of the season when it held off a fast finishing Clayton outfit. The Lions had to contend with a five-goal final-quarter performance from Clayton to hang on by 11-points.

South-Yarra’s Callum Bradley kicked six-goals in the triumphant win.

Murrumbeena held too strong against a defiant Black Rock side at home on Saturday afternoon.

Inaccuracy being the biggest issue for both sides. Murrumbeena holding on to win by 13-points, Steve Tolongs kicking five goals in the win.

DIVISION 4

Dandenong had a convincing win over the Doveton Eagles at Power Reserve.

The Redlegs led at every change to run out 69-point victors.

Adam Boag kicked three goals in the win.

The victory sees Dandenong move up to fourth on the ladder just two wins off top spot.

Joshua Lawrence, Louis Nichols and Philip Muscat all slotted home two goals in the win.

Hallam had a potent win over Lyndale at Barry Powell Reserve.

The Hawks had to contend with a three-point quarter-time deficit to roll over Lyndale by 104-point on a magical day for the Hawks.

Lyndhurst made every post a winner as they shocked South Mornington at Marriott Waters Reserve.

Kayne Wyborn and Brodie Kiss combining for five goals in the 11-goal win.

Moorabbin had no worries extinguishing Cerberus at Widdop Reserve.

The Roos led by 56 at quarter time to run rings around its opposition.

Matthew Johansson kicked nine goals in the massacre. Cerberus losing by a smoldering 159-points.

Hampton felt the full force of the Frankston Dolphins, as they went down by 136-points on a disappointing day in front of home fans.

Dolphins Liam O’Donnell kicking 10-goals in the monumental win.

SOUTHERN DIVISION 3

RESULTS – ROUND 7

Endeavour Hills 10.8 68 v Ashwood 8.10 58, South Yarra 18.14 122 v Clayton 17.11 113, Murrumbeena 7.12 54 v Black Rock 5.11 41, Carrum Patterson Lakes 14.3 87 v Narre South Saints 13.8 88.

LADDER

Murrumbeena 24, Black Rock 24, Carrum Patterson Lakes 20, Narre South Saints 16, Ashwood 12, Endeavour Hills 8 ,Clayton 4 ,South Yarra 4.

FIXTURE – ROUND 8

South Yarra v Ashwood, Black Rock v Carrum Patterson Lakes, Clayton v Narre South Saints, Endeavour Hills v Murrumbeena.

SOUTHERN DIVISION 4

RESULTS – ROUND 7

Lyndale 9.4.58 v Hallam 24.18.162, Lyndhurst 13.18.88 v South Mornington 2.9.21, Hampton 3.5.23 v Frankston Dolphins 24.15.159, Doveton Eagles 5.3.33 v Dandenong 15.12.102, Moorabbin Kangaroos 29.17.191 v Cerberus 4.8.32.

LADDER

Frankston Dolphins 28, Hallam 24, Lyndhurst 24, Dandenong 16, South Mornington 16, Lyndale 8, Moorabbin Kangaroos 8, Hampton 8, Doveton Eagles 4, Cerberus 0.

FIXTURE – ROUND 8

South Mornington v Moorabbin Kangaroos, Dandenong v Hampton, Lyndhurst v Lyndale, Cerberus v Doveton Eagles, Frankston Dolphins v Hallam.