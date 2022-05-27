Balancing ministry and constituency

By Jonty Ralphsmith

The electorates of Hotham and Isaacs will mostly benefit from having members in high-profile cabinet roles according to a political expert.

Hotham MP Clare O’Neil is expected to be the minister for aged care in the 47th parliament and Isaacs’ MP Mark Dreyfus is expected to serve as attorney-general.

Monash political scientist Zareh Gazarian said that their profile will increase visibility for constituents.

Australia’s system of government sees the executive chosen from parliament increasing the time constraints on these MPs.

However, Mr Gazarian is confident members will continue serving their local community first – especially given former treasurer Josh Frydenberg lost his Kooyong seat.

“I would expect them to be making arrangements and looking at ways they can continue serving their local communities as well as carrying out their ministerial responsibilities.

“There will always be ways in which this can be done, whether it’s through regular or more routinised opportunities for ministers to meet with constiuents. They will not abandon local community because ultimately they are responsible for representing that local community and secondly it is very important they maintain a working relationship with local community because at the next election, if they are not happy with how a member has served them, they may vote for someone else.

“We’ve seen that this time, there’s great volatility in the electorate it seems.

“I think (Josh Frydenberg’s loss) is a cautionary tale for anyone in our system of government thinking that because they have a high public profile, they’ll continue to win and represent the electorate.”

Mr Dreyfus is expected to be a prominent figure in the establishment of Labor’s promised national integrity commission. Ms O’Neil has issues to address following the inquiry into aged care.

Mr Dreyfus assured constituents that he would continue to be available and listen to their concerns.

“I have, of course, been a minister in the previous Rudd and Gillard governments, and know from experience that the people of Isaacs get more respect, and a better understanding of the issues that matter to them when Labor is in office,” he said.

“As a senior minister in an Albanese Labor Government, I will be ensuring the concerns of the people of Isaacs are being brought directly to the Cabinet table.

“My Electorate Office door will always be open to the people of our community, just as it has been through my entire 15 years as the Member for Isaacs.”

Ms O’Neil assured her constituents their issues would be addressed.

“The Albanese Labor Government is focused on the issues that the people of Hotham are focused on – strengthening Medicare, fixing aged care, making childcare cheaper, creating secure local jobs, making more things in Australia and addressing the skyrocketing cost of living,” she said.

“And we will spend the next three years working to build a better future for all Australians regardless of how they voted.

“The Prime Minister and Labor Caucus will make decisions regarding the make-up of the Ministry over the coming days but I am first and foremost the Member for Hotham.

“And I’d say to anybody in the electorate who wants to get in touch about an issue – please don’t hesitate to do so as me and my team will always do our very best to assist you.”