New facility for Chobani

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Chobani has officially opened a new facility in Dandenong South.

The dairy manufacturer best known for its yoghurt established the warehouse and office at Quality Drive on Wednesday 25 May to allow the business to expand and pursue humanitarian goals.

Global chief executive Hamdi Ulukaya was among the hundreds in attendance and gave a speech where he praised Australia’s richness.

“How do we make nutritious good food accessible and celebrate all the elements of humanity and make it available?”

“This country is so well positioned to lead innovation globally – and I’m not just saying that to be kind.

“A new way of agriculture from the land to the table, Australia can create a new example.

“I am extremely excited and have waited a long time to be able to get here.”

Mr Ulukaya also referenced the work Chobani could do in the manufacturing sector.

Australian chief executive Lyn Radford indicated that Chobani aims to expand its identity beyond being a renowned yoghurt company and said the facility supported that mission.

“We’ve really reshaped the yoghurt category and pushed the boundaries of innovation to inject excitement into the category,” she said.

“Our mission has always been about making more good food for more people and we do this not only by making delicious, nutritious products and that means different consumers, markets and channels.

“We’ve got some awesome long term plans to grow the business not only through growth in our heartland which is yoghurt but also beyond dairy and this new facility fully sets us up to realise these ambitions.”

Mr Ulukaya also highlighted the company’s efforts to use food as a force for good, something which could continue through the establishment of a more effective facility.

Chobani and Foodbank have been long-term business partners and Chobani currently has a fruit salad yoghurt released in conjunction with foodbank. Representatives from both organisations said the collaboration would long continue.

“The best thing we can make is a difference,” Mr Ulukaya said.

The warehouse was purpose-built from the ground up on an automotive facility.

It has been built for the future with electric vehicle charging stations, office spaces that encourage interaction and innovation, sufficient carspaces and an aesthetic consistent between warehouse and office to create a vibrant culture.

Chobani thanked Australian developer Aliro for its work in establishing the expanded site.