Bennie’s built legacy

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Outgoing City of Greater Dandenong chief executive John Bennie believes in the motto: ‘Success begets success’.

In his sixteen years at the helm, big projects have radically transformed the municipality’s city centres.

And he’s leaving behind a council that “I hope … is better than when I inherited it”.

“I think what I’m leaving is 1000 people in an organisation that are as committed as they ever have been to doing the best they possibly can for the people of Greater Dandenong.”

Back in 2006, the newly-arrived Mr Bennie was given a twin brief from the council.

To deliver at once a new civic centre in the heart of Dandenong and a new library complex in Springvale.

But the council had to bide its time with the city-shaping projects delivered separately in 2013 and 2020.

“Those two projects together highlight significant aspirations don’t come quickly and easily.”

Early on, he quickly realised architectural quality in Greater Dandenong “needed some work”.

Mr Bennie created a director portfolio charged with improving city planning, design and amenity – the role carried by Jody Bosman.

“I think we’ve been able to achieve that in many respects, particularly in the projects that Council has been in control of.”

In this regard, Dandenong Civic Centre “set a new standard” in Dandenong, similarly the Springvale Community Hub in Springvale.

He also listed the “attractive” Dandenong Market redevelopment, NPAC’s shroud around the waterslide, Harmony Square, the “second-to-none” Dandenong Park with the “architecturally brilliant” Dandenong Wellness Centre to come.

Several of the projects had won design awards – something that the council aspired to.

“Dandenong being known for architectural excellence is something I don’t think many people expected in the early 2000’s.”

Greater Dandenong is still on a “journey of improvement”, particularly the Revitalising Central Dandenong project “stunted” by events such as the GFC in 2008.

Mr Bennie is hopeful that the $600 million Capital Alliance proposed redevelopment of the Little India precinct will be the forerunner to other transformative projects.

“Once some successful developments begin to occur, others will see Dandenong for what it is.

“A well-serviced activity centre that sits astride a premium railway station that can service a significant region into the future.

“I don’t think we’ve seen anything like what Dandenong activity centre can offer going into the future.”

Cityscape upgrades in Springvale and Noble Park were also “just the tip of the iceberg”.

They include the Springvale Boulevard upgrade and the $3 million State Government’s suburban revitalisation program in Noble Park.

The long-sought central Dandenong stadium – also known as South East Sports and Entertainment Centre – was more likely to “now emerge” under the new Albanese Federal Government and an anticipated City Partnership with the South East.

Already, federal Labor had pledged $20 million to the Dandenong Wellness Centre.

But more could be to come with a City Partnership between federal, state and eight local governments in the South East to deliver regionally-significant projects.

After he leaves on 30 November, Mr Bennie closes the book on an epic 46 years of working in local governments including Doncaster, Hawthorn, Mornington Peninsula and Manningham.

He has “no definitive plans” other than continuing to be active.

He won’t rule out any other CEO roles, but was minded to use his skill-set to work with and develop people.

“I have no role to go to. I can be very clear about that.

“At this stage of my life, full-time employment is not something I’m too keen on.

“But that still leaves enough opportunities to just explore other ideas.

“Now’s my opportunity to give back to future leaders, perhaps, in terms of their own growth and development.”

Mayor Jim Memeti paid tribute to Mr Bennie serving Greater Dandenong with “great energy and passion”.

“John is a fantastic CEO and has achieved so much for our community.

“He is well-respected in the local government sector, having started his career in 1975.

“John is an inspiring leader, an honest, hard-working, and very caring person.”

Cr Memeti said Mr Bennie was instrumental in delivering “successful major strategic projects” such as the Dandenong Library and Civic Centre, Springvale Community Hub, Noble Park Aquatic Centre (NPAC) and revitalisation of the Dandenong Market

“I thank John for his ongoing service excellence, professionalism, and dedication.

“Council looks forward to working with John in the remaining months ahead to achieve valuable and long-term community outcomes.”