Reggie’s grandest day

By Lachlan Mitchell

Dandenong Redlegs celebrated a club legend on Saturday with Regan Hall running out for his 200th game for the club.

Hall, or ‘Reggie’ as he is better known, has been a part of the DNA that makes up the Dandenong Football Club for many years.

The navy blue and red feature prominently in the fabric of Regan Hall, and his dedication and continuing support of the club shine through.

Regan has worn every hat under the sun at Dandenong including the role of president and captain of the illustrious club.

As Hall ran out for the 200th time against Hampton on Saturday – at his second-home Greaves Reserve – there was more than just a clap and a cheer but an admiration for what he has done both on and off the field.

The day was filled with sentiment and jubilation for Hall.

“It was a great day, I saw a lot of old faces and guys that I have played with in the past,” he said.

“Our two’s side was also down to watch the game and it felt like there was a big crowd there.”

Dandenong Football Club isn’t just a football club to Regan…it’s a family.

“The club means everything to me, it been good for me, I have done every role at the club from president to captain,” he explained.

“It’s great fun, sport is a great outlet for me.

“We work hard during the week and get the opportunity to play on weekends and our coach has done a great job getting some younger players down at the club.

“It’s good to have a bit of a mix of youth and for an old boy like me coming through it’s good to see.”

The next generation of Dandenong is thriving, with the club introducing an Auskick program to inject new youth into the working-class suburb.

“It’s great to see, you see a lot of successful clubs and they have got the younger clubs from 19’s all the way through to seniors,” Hall said.

“For us to take the next-step in ensuring a great future, its great building blocks.

“You need that new influence of new-players coming through to keep footy going.

“It’s hard in Dandenong where we are located cause of the demographic, but it’s good to get the ball rolling.”

Regan has also been influential in mentoring and helping the youngsters to be the stars of tomorrow.

“I’m helping the young kids on Thursday nights after training,” Hall said.

“I still let the coach do his thing, but I might pull someone aside and try and help them with their technique.

“We have had a few younger ruckmen who haven’t had the experience that I have, I try and teach them some new tricks.

“As I get to the end of my career coaching is the next step and I try and help out as much as I can.”

Hall still has a lot to give on the field as his time is closer to the end than the beginning.

“It’s come along away in 200-games, I can’t run or jump as far as I want to,” Hall joked.

“I just use my nouse a bit more and use my experience a bit more.

“I still feel like I can contribute on the field, so I’m not retiring just yet, but it’s getting closer to the end.”

Regan Hall and his Redlegs topped off the historic day with a 55-point win.