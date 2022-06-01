Drive for L2P helpers

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Thanks to a generous driving practice program, the world is opening up for young driver Esmat Amiri.

Under the South East Community Links’ L2P program, mentors supervise L-platers under 21 years old who don’t have access to a vehicle or supervising driver.

The mentor and driver are supplied a sponsored vehicle to meet the 120 hours of practice driving required to apply for a probationary licence.

Esmat is working towards his P plates to help him get to work and find further employment.

“At the moment I work in a shop a long way from home, and often have to use public transport late at night, and this takes a long time.

“The L2P Program is very valuable to my community because many of us do not have access to a family car or mentor.

“Without L2P it would be almost impossible to obtain a licence.”

Under the program, he and mentor David Jeffries have travelled freeways, country and unsealed mountain roads, inner city and suburban streets at day and night.

Mr Jeffries, an L2P mentor whose helped 70 drivers in the past 12 years, said the program could be “life-changing” for his proteges.

“When I became aware of L2P, I thought it would be a great way to contribute to the community and also be enjoyable.

“I have made some great friendships. It is a great way to make a significant difference for young people, and is very safe.

“I encourage other volunteers to give it a go and have fun.”

Since the pandemic, more young people are on the waiting list for the L2P program with a shortage of licensed driving mentors.

A South East Community Links spokesperson said the program only operated due to its “wonderful volunteers” who devote about 1 to 2 hours a week on average.

“L2P mentors are supported every step of the way by the L2P coordinator and accredited driving instructors.

“L2P mentors are not out of pocket, as the L2P car is provided by the program, as is petrol, car servicing and cleaning, and relevant insurances.

“Our mentors report this program to be very rewarding , both via their relationship with the young person they are paired with, and also through joining the L2P Program community.”

Greater Dandenong mayor Jim Memeti praised Mr Jeffries’ volunteerism.

“With hundreds of young people on the waiting list, I hope his generosity inspires others in our community to volunteer for the L2P Program too.”

To volunteer, call Monica at SECL on 0402 021 852 or email mbakowski@secl.org.au