Covid vax lag worries

Health authorities are tackling a lag in Covid vaccine booster rates in parts of the South East.

Just 64 per cent of the eligible City of Casey population have had their third shot, according to national health department stats as of 25 May.

In Greater Dandenong, the rate is 65 per cent and Cardinia Shire 66 per cent.

It’s well short of the 90 per cent-plus rates of double-dose Covid vaccine protection across the South East.

Dandenong and Doveton postcodes have the lowest booster rates, with less than 50 per cent.

At the other end of the scale, Clyde and Clyde North had more than 80 per cent, and Officer more than 75 per cent.

In the lead-up to winter, Monash Health is promoting free third – and fourth – shots to bolster waning Covid immunity.

Annual flu shots are also recommended to ward off an expected resurgence of the influenza virus.

“The best way to protect yourself and your loved ones from becoming severely ill this winter is being up to date with your COVID-19 vaccinations, which includes a booster dose if eligible, and having your annual flu vaccination,” Monash Health south-east public health unit director Professor Rhonda Stuart said.

“The COVID-19 vaccine and influenza vaccine are separate vaccinations but can safely be administered on the same day at the same appointment.”

A City of Greater Dandenong spokesperson said its state-funded Covid officers were helping vulnerable and elderly residents to vaccination centres.

They provide help with transport, child care and organise in-home vaccinations if appropriate.

The council is also liasing with CALD community leaders and using language interpreters to promote the message.

Flu vaccinations are recommended for people aged 6 months and over. They are available at GPs and pharmacies.

Covid vaccine third-doses are available to people aged 16 and over who had their last shot at least three months ago.

For eligible people, fourth doses are available four months after their third.

The Dandenong Plaza Covid vaccination clinic has closed after delivering 55,000 vaccines.

The Monash Health vaccination bus will provide free Covid vaccinations at Dandenong Palm Plaza on Fridays 10am-5pm in June.

Free vaccines are also available at Sandown Racecourse clinic, GPs and pharmacies.

Details: covid-vaccine.healthdirect.gov.au/booking/