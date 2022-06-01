Water for the dry times

A 42-kilometre recycled water pipeline is set to supply nurseries, sports clubs and parklands in Keysborough and Dingley Village.

Water Minister Lisa Neville announced at the aptly-named Heatherton nursery Dan’s Plants that 46 sites mainly in the cities of Kingston, Monash and Bayside would access 1800 megalitres of recycled water each year from 2025.

The water piped out from Melbourne’s inner south is enough to fill Albert Park Lake more than two and a half times.

The $72 million Dingley Recycled Water Scheme will supply a nursery, an open space, a school and a golf course in Keysborough.

Three nurseries, a sports club, a golf course and two open spaces in Dingley Village will also access the water.

According to the State Government, the “climate resilient” water supply responds to climate change by drought-proofing local businesses and public open space.

“Using more recycled water responds to the needs of our growing population sustainably by delivering green public spaces all year round without impacting our drinking water supply,” Ms Neville said.

“Those who remember the Millenium drought in the 2000s will know the impact on businesses, parks and sporting fields and communities – this initiative will provide a rainfall independent water supply.”

The scheme will also generate $92 million in the local economy, support 240 jobs in international golf tourism as well as new horticultural business opportunities, the Government states.

Keysborough MP Martin Pakula said: “Victoria boasts some of the best golf courses in the world and this project will help keep our courses greener and attract more golfers to play in Melbourne’s South East.”

During construction, 38 full-time jobs are expected to be involved.

The scheme is part-funded by South East Water, with $24.8 million announced in the recent State Budget.

South East Water acting managing director Charlie Littlefair said the project helped strengthen the entire water supply network.

“Recycled water projects (are) helping more of our customers and the community to harness the benefits of a rain independent source of high-quality water.”