Eagles stun the Lions

By Lachlan Mitchell

SOUTHERN DIVISION 3

Endeavour Hills had to find something extra on Saturday to conquer second-placed Murrumbeena at Barry Simon Reserve.

The gallant Eagles had an inaccurate first quarter performance to trail the Lions by five behinds going into the first break.

A two goal four first quarter was quickly rectified as Endeavour Hills found voice and spirit to lead at half-time by an exact two-goals.

The 12-point margin couldn’t be extended going into the final quarter with both sides kicking two goals two behinds in a rough-and-tumble penultimate quarter.

The final-term fans witnessed Murrumbeena kick three goals, to close the final margin to a meagre five points.

Endeavour Hills was singing the song loud and proud after only its third win of the season.

Alexander Cann kicked five goals to top off a complete performance for his side.

Murrumbeena’s Wade King and Steve Tolongs kicked four goals each to get their side close to stealing the four points.

Narre South Saints would be kicking and screaming after giving up a six-point three-quarter-time lead to be steamrolled by Clayton by 23 points.

The Clays kicked five goals in the final quarter to the Saints three behinds.

Clayton’s Paul Tsoucalas kicked four goals in his sides’ win.

Saint Mandrez Manu kicked three goals moving his season tally to 15 goals for the season.

In the other matches South Yarra couldn’t make it back-to-back wins against Ashwood at home.

The Magpies sliced and diced the Lions by 108-points to continue their horror season.

Ashwood’s Jack Purcell kicked nine goals to keep his team three wins off top spot.

Black Rock had a stroll past an inaccurate Carrum Patterson Lakes at Macdonald Reserve.

Ned Fallon had his kicking boots on as he kicked six goals leading his side to a 62-point win.

SOUTHERN DIVISION 4

Dandenong legend Regan Hall was the centre of attention as he suited up for his 200th game on Saturday.

Regan was influential in leading his side to a 55-point win over Hampton.

The milestone man played up forward and was instrumental in setting up the second goal of the game.

Philip Muscat kicked six goals on a historic day for the Dandenong Football Club.

Dandenong coach Mick Lawrence was full of praise and admiration for the club legend.

“I played with ‘Reg’ and now I have the pleasure of coaching him,” Lawrence said.

“As player he has always been a hard player and never backs down, he always puts his head over the ball and never steps back.

“He enjoys playing with the young kids and that’s why he came back to the club.

“From a culture perspective that’s where it stems from and he’s a great example.”

Hall’s love for the club is never far from mind as he stepped out for his 200th game.

“The club means everything to me, it been good for me, I have done every role at the club from president to captain,” Hall said.

While Dandenong celebrated a win…. Hallam was left to lament after being lambs to the slaughter at the hands of the Frankston Dolphins.

Dolphins Liam O’Donnell had another glorious day firing home eight goals to move his season tally to 30.

The win sees Frankston’s dominance in division four under threat, with a mid-season promotion well and truly on the cards.

The Dolphins sit on top of the ladder with a percentage of 365.96.

South Mornington had to claw its way to a gutsy win over the Moorabbin Kangaroos at Citation Reserve.

The Tigers had a 73-point win to see themselves sit two wins out of that elusive fourth spot.

Lyndhurst showed its class and poise to demolish Lyndale at home.

Jarryd McGrath made every post a winner as he booted a stunning 10-goals in the Lightning’s 141-point smacking of Lyndale.

SOUTHERN DIVISION THREE

RESULTS – ROUND 8

South Yarra 4.7.31 v Ashwood 21.13.139, Black Rock 19.11.125 v Carrum Patterson Lakes 8.15.63, Clayton 10.11.71 v Narre South Saints 6.12.48, Endeavour Hills 12.11.83 v Murrumbeena 11.12.78.

LADDER

Black Rock 28 ,Murrumbeena 24, Carrum Patterson Lakes 20, Ashwood 16, Narre South Saints 16, Endeavour Hills 12, Clayton 8, South Yarra 4.

FIXTURE – ROUND 9 – SATURDAY, 4 JUNE

Ashwood v Clayton, South Yarra v Murrumbeena, Carrum Patterson Lakes v Endeavour Hills, Narre South Saints v Black Rock.

SOUTHERN DIVISION FOUR

RESULTS – ROUND 8

South Mornington 21.20.146 v Moorabbin Kangaroos 11.7.73, Dandenong 15.14.104 v Hampton 6.13.49, Lyndhurst 31.12.198 v Lyndale 7.15.57, Cerberus 20.14.134 v Doveton Eagles 10.8.68, Frankston Dolphins 21.16.142 v Hallam 6.5.41.

LADDER

Frankston Dolphins 32, Lyndhurst 28, Hallam 24, Dandenong 20, South Mornington 20, Moorabbin Kangaroos 12, Lyndale 8, Hampton 8, Doveton Eagles 4, Cerberus 4.

FIXTURE – ROUND 9 – SATURDAY, 4 JUNE

Lyndale v Frankston Dolphins, Hallam v Dandenong, Hampton v Cerberus, Doveton Eagles v South Mornington, Moorabbin Kangaroos v Lyndhurst.