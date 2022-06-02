Cara missing again

A Dandenong North woman located yesterday has gone missing again.

Mother Rhonda asked for assistance from the public searching for 30-year-old Cara early this morning.

“Due to a misunderstanding, Cara left hospital early and is still very unwell due to her period of time exposed to the elements,” Rhonda said in a post on her Facebook page.

“She is quite frail and we have real fears for her wellbeing.

She is a bit disoriented…who wouldn’t be after not sleeping for three days?”

The post implored the public to continue looking with “zest”.

Cara first went missing with her dog on the morning of 31 May, prompting a widescale search into the night.

Police members and SES volunteers searched until yesterday afternoon for Cara and her dog and friends were scouring the Tirhatuan Park area the previous night. She was with her white Maltese-poodle cross, Holly, who has since been located and is back with the family.

She was subsequently found to have been captured on CCTV at Kensington Station.

Cara has previously suffered memory loss which her mother posed as a possible explanation for her “out of character” disappearance.

It is common for Ms Morrissey to walk the Tirhatuan Park area with her friends usually walk in the Tirhatuan Park area, police say.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Dandenong police station on 9767 7444.