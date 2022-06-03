Chisholm opens new training facility

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Aspiring and learning tradies in the Dandenong area will have access to a multimillion dollar trade training centre in Dandenong.

The centre at Chisholm TAFE was opened on Tuesday 31 May, replacing the existing arrangement where 1980s facilities were spread across five buildings.

It features a modern kitchen new plumbing, carpentry and electrical training areas that simulate real-life scenarios students will face in the workforce.

A new student support hub and lounge providing training and career counselling services is another highlight. It will allow Chisholm to continue its work in preventing family violence and supporting children with a disability.

Other amenities have been improved, including more female toilets to cater for an increase in enrolments in trades – up by 7 per cent.

Chisholm has experienced a 10 per cent increase in trade students in the past three years, with plumbing and engineering among the most popular courses.

Minister for Training and Skills Gayle Tierney officially opened the facility.

“We’re giving more Victorians more opportunities – while supporting industry and the economy – which is why we’re continuing to back the TAFE and training sector through projects like the new Dandenong Trade Centre,” Ms Tierney said.

Chisholm Institute CEO Stephen Varty highlighted the importance of the upgrade.

“At Chisholm, our aim is to deliver quality, practical education to ensure our students are job ready when they graduate. These new industry-aligned facilities will help inspire student success and enhance the learning and support experience of our students now and into the future,” he said.

“As Chisholm is conveniently located in Melbourne’s south-east, the manufacturing heartland and key residential growth corridor of Victoria, we hope these new contemporary learning spaces will attract and motivate aspiring tradies to chase their calling at Chisholm.”