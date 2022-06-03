Projects for a safer Doveton

Public safety upgrades in Linden Place and Aboriginal Gathering Place in Doveton have been unveiled.

Linden Place recently had new lighting, safety railings, parking barriers and murals installed to increase community safety.

The project also upgraded the shopping strip, picnic area, basketball space and playground to increase natural surveillance.

In the second project, local Aboriginal artist Ian Harrison created two murals at the Aboriginal Gathering Place.

The murals featured traditional dot paintings, animals and boomerangs.

“We’re supporting the South-Eastern suburbs with funding for important safety upgrades, and support for grassroots organisations so they can continue their incredible work helping others,” Crime Prevention Minister Natalie Hutchins said during a visit to Linden Place on 27 May.

“Each of these investments helps bring together community members to support each other and run programs to increase community safety.”

The State Government had granted more than $87,000 to Casey Council for the upgrades.

City of Casey Chair of Administrators Noelene Duff said a real difference had been made to the “look, feel and accessibility” of the shops, alleyway, and the Aboriginal Gathering Place.

“The upgrades incorporate principles designed to reduce crime and improve personal safety, due in part to the valuable input of Victoria Police, who undertook safety audits to help pinpoint risks and make recommendations. “These works are a fine example of Council partnering with the State Government towards great outcomes for our community.”

Ms Hutchins also visited the Springvale-based Afri-Aus Care, which runs the successful Ubuntu Empowering Mothers project in the South East.

The project has received more than $1 million from the Government, with funding extended for a second year.

It worked with more than 100 mothers to connect them with vital employment and support services.

Somaliland Union of Victoria, which received a state-funded Youth Engagement Grant, was also visited by Ms Hutchins.

The group connects young people in Greater Dandenong with community and culture, and helps develop skills and resilience to lead successful lives.