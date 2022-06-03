Shooting for glory

Young soccer players from across the South East played with gusto for the prestigious Paul Wade Cup.

St John’s Regional College in Dandenong hosted teams from its feeder primary schools during the soccer gala day on 9 May.

Endeavour Hills-based St Paul Apostle North School and St Kevin’s Primary School – Hampton Park capped off the day with an entertaining, joyful grand final.

Also competing were St Mary’s Primary School in Dandenong, Holy Family School in Doveton, St Francis de Sales Primary in Lynbrook, St Anthony’s Primary School in Noble Park and St Gerard’s Primary School in Dandenong North.

Representatives from Melbourne City Football Club and Dandenong City Soccer Club also enjoyed the action.

The trophy is named after former Socceroos captain and St John’s past student Paul Wade, who played 118 games for Australia.