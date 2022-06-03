Trafficker’s remorse after overdose death

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A Springvale man has been jailed for drug trafficking after his friend died of a suspected overdose.

Quan Luo, 28, pleaded guilty in the County Court of Victoria to two trafficking charges as well as to possessing $1591 cash suspected to be proceeds of crime and an erectile-dysfunction tablet.

On 16 June 2021, emergency services were called to a Springvale property.

Luo was with his friend who suffered cardiac arrest and died at the scene “probably from the effects of illicit drugs”, sentencing judge Paul Lacava said on 19 May.

“You apparently blame yourself for the death of (your friend).”

During a search, police found mixed substances comprising 191.9 grams of pure cocaine, 56.7 grams of methylamphetamine and 3.4 grams of pure heroin as well as the cash and the Sildenafil tablet.

A “remorseful” Luo later described his use of cocaine and nitrous oxide as being “out of control”.

“It was in this background that your friend … died, apparently suffering cardiac arrest.

“That has had a profound effect upon you and you have been diagnosed as suffering post-traumatic stress disorder because of it.”

Luo, on pleading guilty, accepted he was a “transporter” or “courier” intent on selling the drugs.

“I accept your offending occurred in the context of your drug addiction,” Judge Lacava said.

“This explains your offending but in no way excuses it.”

Luo, who grew up impoverished in China, was now an Australian citizen.

Judge Lacava noted Luo’s early guilty plea, remorse, no prior convictions and “reasonable” rehabilitation prospects, the judge said.

He was convicted and jailed for 12 months – including 337 days already served in pre-sentence detention.

On his release, Luo must serve an 18-month supervised community correction order including drug and alcohol rehab.