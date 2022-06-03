Hall-Kahan becomes a Swan

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Once a Blood, always a Blood for former Haileybury student Hugo Hall-Kahan.

Hall-Kahan was taken by Sydney with pick 11 of the NAB AFL mid-season rookie draft.

The 188 centimetre player was prominent for Haileybury in 2021 as a marking forward and hard working wingman.

In 2022 he has been plying his trade for the Sandringham Dragons in the NAB League, where he has kicked 12.10 from six games. He also impressed in two games for the Colgate Young Guns.

Swans recruiting manager Simon Dalrymple explained that the 18-year-old’s versatility appealed to the club.

“He can take a nice mark and is dangerous around goal,” he told the Sydney Swans’ website.

“He’s very athletic and has some speed and power. He’s played mainly as a forward, but also has some versatility to play higher up the ground, which he has displayed in the last few weeks for the Sandringham Dragons.

Speaking to Star Journal in May, Haileybury coach Matthew Lloyd offered an insight into Hall-Kahan’s game.

“Hugos’ always been very good at making life very difficult for his opponents because of his workrate and he never stands still,” Lloyd said.

“He has gone to another level this year to be continually presenting and getting opportunities to have shots on goal.

“I think clubs would be looking at him and they might see a Jack Gunston type of footballer who can play as a third tall and he’s a tough match up whether to play a tall or small on him.”

To read the full story on Hall-Kahan, including how he got through a five year period where he played just three games of footy, click the following link: https://dandenong.starcommunity.com.au/news/2022-05-20/always-injured-to-mid-season-draft-prospect-ex-haileyburians-journey/