BMW driver sought over serious crash

A man has been critically injured after a Ford Mustang crashed into a tree on Springvale Road, Mulgrave.

The 60-year-old driver was travelling northbound when the car struck the roadside tree about 6pm on Tuesday 7 June, police say.

Debris from the crash hit two southbound vehicles on Springvale Road.

The occupants in the two vehicles were uninjured.

Police are seeking to speak with the driver of a white BMW sedan last seen travelling north on Springvale Road at the time of the crash.

Any information or dashcam footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au