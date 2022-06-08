BMW driver sought over serious crash

A man has been critically injured after a Ford Mustang crashed into a tree on Springvale Road, Mulgrave.
The 60-year-old driver was travelling northbound when the car struck the roadside tree about 6pm on Tuesday 7 June, police say.
Debris from the crash hit two southbound vehicles on Springvale Road.
The occupants in the two vehicles were uninjured.
Police are seeking to speak with the driver of a white BMW sedan last seen travelling north on Springvale Road at the time of the crash.
Any information or dashcam footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au