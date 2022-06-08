Minister undecided on Kingswood

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Planning Minister Richard Wynne says he remains undecided on a proposed housing estate on the former Kingswood Golf Club site.

A community campaign has fiercely opposed the Australian Super plan to rezone the fairways for 823 dwellings on Centre Dandenong Road in Dingley Village.

Critics have argued the estate would substantially add traffic pressures, flood risks as well as destroy green space.

Mr Wynne told the state parliament’s Public Accounts and Estimates Committee on 23 May that his decision would be “guided” by a planning advisory committee report he received in March.

“I will consider the recommendations and the reviews of all parties before I make a final decision on the proposal.

“I mean, it is a big site. It has got quite a lot of challenges around it.”

Liberal MP Brett Newbury responded: “A lot of locals are really unhappy.”

“Yes. I understand that,” Mr Wynne said.

“And I understand the aspirations of that community, but in the job as the Minister for Planning you have to strike a balance. That is the job.”

Save Kingswood Group president Kevin Poulter said the decision could have great bearing on the Clarinda seat in the State Election.

The delayed announcement could be “either not good news for residents and withheld to avoid affecting the federal election or it’s very good news and withheld until closer to the state election to encourage more Labor votes”.

Either way, the planning system was “flawed”, Mr Poulter said.

“Councils no longer decide on their local area … and one politician decides the fate of more than 10,000 residents.”

In 2014, Australian Super bought the 53-hectare golf course for $120 million.

Locals, including Save Kingswood Group, Dingley Village Community Association and 8000 objectors to City of Kingston, have earnestly resisted the plan to “destroy the park”.

The plans were also rejected by City of Kingston, and criticized by local MPs from both major political parties.

Australian Super purports to create an inclusive, attractive, high-quality residential development”, with 14 hectares of open space including a ‘central park’ and wetlands.

“When complete, its tree-lined streets and parks will have 10 per cent more trees.”

Under its plan, it will remove more than 2400 of the 3284 trees on site. It would replace them with 2685 plantings.