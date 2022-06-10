Young Rays, Power ready to show

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Dandenong Stingrays and Gippsland Power are both well represented in the Under-16 Vic Country squad.

The Rays have four players in the squad, including Noah Mraz from the Narre North Foxes and Jordan Waters from Beaconsfield.

Mraz and Waters are both primarily ruckmen, but Dandenong coach Leigh Stewart is confident both can fit into the same side given their versatility.

A mobile ruck who has long been highly regarded through the junior ranks, Waters missed most of the Stingrays’ carnival with concussion.

Stewart is looking forward to seeing him against the best.

“For a kid at that height, he has really good agility and speed, so if you look at the next level, he’s going to have some traits that are going to be attractive to clubs down the track,” Stewart said.

“He’s still got a bit to learn in terms of his positioning, but athletically – and if you look at what the next level up are looking like – I think Jordy ticks a few boxes there so there will be a fair bit of interest in him over the next couple of years.”

Mraz committed to footy more seriously in preseason, coming from a representative basketball background – a sport he still plays – and his strong vertical leap and quick improvement buoys Stewart.

“The growth that Noah has shown us in six months has been enormous to the point that he was probably our best player in one of our carnival games,” Stewart said.

“His ball handling, kicking, marking have gone through the roof – he came in with a natural understanding of how invasion games work and where to position himself.”

“We’re really excited about the next two years.

“Having two boys at that height, and with that sort of agility, the benefits that not only gives them, but also the group, is fantastic if they continue to improve.”

Jack Winsor, a strong-bodied defender from Mt Martha, who is good one-on-one, and Will White, a clean forward from Dromana are the Stingrays’ other representatives.

Gippy had six players selected including Harrison Canning from Berwick and Jasper Alger from Warragul.

Canning impressed Power Under-16 coach Al Chandler as a hard working forward who has also showed glimpses in the back half.

“He leads well, can take a catch, and kicked a couple of goals in most of our games,” Chandler said.

“His ability to get up the ground and get back, then lead again, has been really impressive,

“There was a clip I showed the boys where I showed his defensive efforts and there was seven of them in a row.

“He started in the forward pocket and ended up in the back flank on the mark, so just that work rate is something we highlighted to everyone.

“Hopefully it serves him well in the national carnival.”

Alger is a slightly built midfielder who can float forward and hit the scoreboard.

“Speed and skill are the things that jump at you straight away,” Chandler said.

“He’s probably one of the most dedicated 16s I’ve seen – he’s already asking the questions about diet, what he can do to get better so is showing a high level of professionalism.”

The Warragul boy has already played senior footy and has considerable leadership qualities, resulting in his co-captaincy for Gippsland.

Chandler also named Alger’s Warragul teammate, Lachlan Giliam, as an outside midfielder to keep an eye on despite missing the Vic Country squad.

Xavier Lindsay, a smooth mover from Inverloch, Maffra’s hard working Max Stobie, who co-captained Gippsland, marking forward Asher Eastham from Heyfield and Wonthaggi’s energetic forward James Lewis are Gippsland’s other players in the squad.

The Vic Country squad brings together the best talent from NAB League clubs across regional Victoria to play in the national development championships.

The first match is against Vic Metro at Ikon Park, 11am on Saturday June 11.