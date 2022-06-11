Road safety foremost

Major Road Projects Victoria (MRPV) construction crews have been busy meeting local students across Melbourne’s southeast, to raise awareness around road safety as part of special initiatives for National Road Safety Week 2022.

National Road Safety Week ran from Sunday, 15 May through to Sunday, 22 May, and aimed to highlight the impact of road trauma, and ways to reduce it.

The crew working on the Hallam North and Heatherton Road Upgrade visited Thomas Mitchell Primary School in Endeavour Hills on Friday 20 May, as part of the project’s road safety initiative.

Crews spoke to more than 100 Grade 4 students about the importance of being safe when walking to and from school, following the road rules and crossing where it is safe.

It was also a reminder to the students that there are significant works taking place in the area and to be safe around construction sites and local roads.

Students had the opportunity to throw on a hard hat and hi-vis vest and visit the construction site to learn about the various aspects involved in building a road.

The team will run students through a presentation and host a road safety themed colouring competition to get students excited about keeping safe around local roads.

“National Road Safety Week provides a great opportunity to speak with local kids about pedestrian and road safety and get them out on site to learn about what we’re building for the community,” said MRPV project director Marc Peterson.

