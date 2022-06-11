Motorcyclist faces 69 charges

A Lynbrook motorcyclist has been charged over a spate of hooning incidents across Melbourne.

The 21-year-old was arrested and charged with 69 offences by Dandenong High-Risk Driving Unit police on Tuesday 7 June.

He is accused of being involved in 13 incidents between May 2021 and February 2022 in Dandenong South, Cranbourne West, Keysborough, Narre Warren, Springvale, Officer and other suburbs.

Police alleged that the man rode on his motorcycle’s rear wheel with a passenger on board at about 100 km/h on the Westgate Freeway on 18 December.

He was charged with multiple counts of reckless conduct endangering serious injury, drive in a dangerous manner, loss of traction and possessing a drug of dependence.

He was bailed to appear at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 10 October.

The arrest was part of the Operation Achilles blitz on known hoon hotspots by Victoria Police.

Sergeant Paul Holtzinger said motorcyclists engaging in “reckless and dangerous behaviour” at excessive speed had “little to no chance of survival” in a crash.

“We are determined to hold offenders to account for their reckless behaviour, reducing the trauma on our roads and protecting innocent and vulnerable road users.

“As part of Operation Achilles, crew will continue to target those committing serious offences on our roads, no matter the vehicle.”

Since July last year, the operation has netted more than 240 alleged offenders charged, more than 1,350 charges, and more than 155 vehicles impounded.

Police can make arrests and seize vehicles at the scene, as well as launch “full scale investigations” to track down organisers, participants and spectators.