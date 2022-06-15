85-year-old pedestrian dies after Noble Park crash

An 85-year-old Noble Park man has died in hospital after being struck by a car on 6 June.

Police say the man was was struck by a silver Mazda sedan travelling north-west on Princes Highway, Noble Park about 11am.

He was walking across the Princes Highway at a set of traffic lights at the corners of Elonera Road and Chandler Road at the time.

The man was transported to hospital with critical injuries.

The Mazda driver stopped at the scene immediately after the collision, police say.

The police investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or www.crimestoppersvic.com.au