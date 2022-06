By Jonty Ralphsmith

Dandenong Market welcomed 23,500 visitors on Sunday 5 June for its Auscema Beats event.

There was dance, a drumming workshop and live entertainment with Djembi drums handed out to adults and children who joined in the performance.

“It was a joyous celebration of culture and community,” General Manager Jennifer Hibbs said.

“It was wonderful to bring everyone together again after almost two years of very few events. We hope to continue to add more to our calendar too.