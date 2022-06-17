Money into community

By Jonty Ralphsmith

The Noble Park Public Hall has been leased to the City of Greater Dandenong (CGD) meaning hall trustees no longer have responsibility of hiring out the building.

It provides the opportunity for funds to be distributed into the community – in 2021, $750 was donated to the community art show and $3000 to Noble Park Primary school for the establishment of a sensory room.

In 2022, the trust will continue to support the local area with a donation of $2000 to the Springvale Benevolent Society, $1000 to the Noble Park Community Centre for its October Art Show and $2000 to the Noble Park Secondary College to be used for the “Hands in Learning” project at the Maralinga Community Garden in Keysborough.

Alan Gordon, the Chairman of the Trust, said: “it is wonderful that the Trust is now in a position to provide funds to local groups and it is envisaged that this will continue for as long as we are able to do so”.

Although it has been leased to CGD, the trust will still oversee the operations of the hall.