Ciao bambini

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Students at St Gerard’s Primary School in Dandenong had an Italian day on Friday 3 June.

Italian is the language taught at the school and staff member Venerina Harris said the children from prep to grade six loved learning more about the culture.

A range of activities including art and dance were rotated through across the day with the students dressing in Italian clothing, bringing Italian food and also getting traditional gelato.

St Gerard’s has a rich history of Italian students and has become more multicultural in recent years

Ms Harris praised the teachers’ support of the day.