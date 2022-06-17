Hip-pocket hit hard

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Dandenong’s Salvation Army is the busiest in the southeast as people grapple with financial stress amid increasing cost-of-living.

With many still behind financially after the lockdowns, the increasing cost-of-living has compounded hip-pocket issues giving Dandenong Salvos a waiting list for some of its services for the first time.

Financial counselling is one that has increased in demand in a region that has the highest rates of homelessness in Victoria.

“There has been an expectation in the press that people are moving on from Covid-19, lockdowns particularly with the recent interest rate rises – comments have been made that Australians will have the resources to cope with this,” said Scott Smallacombe from Dandneong Salvos.

“We need to continue looking at the way we support the most vulnerable as an immediate priority and then the wider Salvation Army are seeking to address the longer term issues.

“We are part of a whole suite of services in Dandenong; we’re one cog so we encourage people to work with us and others.”

Golnaz Bakhtiari, also from Dandenong Salvos said one person she is working with was struggling with employment and finally found a job, but cannot afford the cost of petrol to get there.

She is now concerned about how long her employer will be accommodating.

Her story is not an outlier in the area, but a common thread.

Mr Smallacombe spoke of another person who could not find any accommodation cheaper than $90, draining most of his earnings and therefore making it difficult to break out of the cycle of financial hardship.

“Vacancy rates are so low and numbers of people applying are so high,” Mr Smallacombe said.

Dandenong Salvos’ comments come on the back of a Salvos survey that has revealed the extreme difficulties some Australians are facing to afford the most basic living expenses.

A total of 1409 anonymous participants completed the doorways emergency relief survey, of which 93 per cent were living below the poverty line, with 75 per cent saying that managing financial stress was one of their greatest challenges.

Housing, utilities, food and healthcare were all identified as major issues, per the following findings.

– 64 per cent said not affording enough food is one of their greatest challenges

– 55 per cent are going without meals

– 60 per cent cannot afford medical or dental treatment when it is needed

– 30 per cent could not afford access to internet at home

Salvos is calling on the Federal Labor Government to focus on the most vulnerable in society.

“As much as the practical and financial support, we want their help to bring these issues into the national conversation,” said Major Warren Elliott from Salvos Australia.

“People are going without things that are stable and normal parts of living in Australia and we want to help lift them up so they’ve can be contributing and productive members of society. “

“Both major parties talked about cost-of-living in the lead up to the election but it can get lost in the noise around it all so hopefully going forward it’s increasingly in the national discourse.”