Rays, Gippslanders, show potential in under 16s championships

By Jonty Ralphsmith

It was an almost game for Jasper Alger in Vic Country’s first bout of the under-16s National Championships on Saturday 11 June against Vic Metro at Ikon Park.

The Warragul local found a lot of the footy and impacted with his skill, using his speed and craft to get away from packs and send the ball forward.

Gippsland’s co-captain split his time between the midfield and attacking third, finishing with 14 disposals, five clearances and four inside 50s and it felt he could’ve done even more, if not for a few things going against him.

Notwithstanding, Vic Country assistant coach Al Chandler was pleased with the potential he showed.

“He got better as the game went on and I thought in the last quarter, he injected himself quite nicely into the game to set himself up for the whole championships,” he said.

“He hit the ball at pace through stoppages and contests; I’d just like to see him get more ball on the outside because his skills are really nice.”

It was a similar narrative for skinny marking forward Asher Eastham, who seemed to always get his hands to the ball in aerial contests, reaching the ball at the highest point but not always capable of completing the mark.

“He got better as the game went on – it would have been nice if he finished with two or three but he didn’t so it is a good learning experience for him,” Chandler said.

“He showed he was more than capable at the level which will give him a bit more confidence for his next game.”

Dandenong Stingray and Beaconsfield junior Jordan Waters played a good game despite only finishing with four touches, as he was an assured presence in the back half.

Gippslander Xavier Lindsay made up for a missed shot at goal in the second quarter by converting just minutes later from an identical position courtesy of a strong contested mark. He finished with 1.2 and six inside 50s from his 16 disposals.

Gippsland’s Max Stobie and Dandenong’s Will White (seven disposals respectively) will be hoping for more impact throughout the rest of the championships.

Narre North’s Noah Mraz didn’t play due to injury, but is expected to be right to go for Vic Country’s next game on Tuesday July 5 against Western Australia at Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast.