By Jonty Ralphsmith

Keysborough’s Serbian Orthodox Church has received state government funding under the Multicultural Community Infrastructure Fund.

The church received $489,000 under the fund which aims to increase the safety and accessibility of infrastructure.

The money will bring the facility into the 21st century, according to committee member Alen Topic.

Standard amenities will be upgraded, there will be improved heating and cooling and other refurbishments such as the installation of ramps and wheelchair-friendly doorways will be among the improvements.

Mr Topic praised the volunteers that deliver services the church provides including a traditional dance group, pensioner luncheon, mother’s group and more.

“These organisations are mostly volunteer run which is just a testament to the community spirit in that area which is great – I’m so proud to be part of it,” Topic said.

“It was a privilege on a personal level to know that by helping and volunteering for an organisation like this, you can receive really big things.

“Your community’s voice is heard by the government of the day who are interested in making life better for the community in general and show the wider community their support.

“To be part of that melting pot of different culture all working together in the City of Greater Dandenong is a fantastic example in the world to show we can live in harmony together and succeed in daily lives.”

Weekly, 500-600 people visit the facility and there are 45-50 volunteers at any given time.

Mr Topic also wished to thank Minister for Multicultural affairs Ros Spence, local member Martin Pakula and federal member for Bruce, Julian Hill.

Ms Spence said: “These facilities are important for multicultural communities to continue delivering essential services that promote diversity, social cohesion and connection.”