Free driving lessons to boost road safety

Almost 3000 newly arrived migrants and disadvantaged young Victorians will receive free road safety education and professional driving lessons to ensure they’re confident and safe on our roads, the State Government announced last week.

The program supports recently arrived migrants and people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds aged over 21 years to increase their road safety knowledge, awareness, and skills as part of the $1.5 million Community Road Safety Grants Program.

Participants receive five core education sessions which address road rules, driver behaviour, pedestrian, and cyclist safety, as well as up to two paid professional driving lessons for participants who hold a licence.

On top of this, as part of the TAC L2P Program, Learner drivers who are unable to access a supervising driver or vehicle to accrue their minimum 120 hours of driver training will receive up to seven free professional driving lessons, in addition to a mentor and access to a vehicle.

This is expected to provide free, supervised driving experience to more than 2249 participants and up to 16,017 professional driving lessons this year alone.

Minister for Roads and Road Safety Ben Carroll said the Government programs will ensure almost 600 new Victorians can take part in road safety programs across the state, delivering more than 1000 driving lessons.

“Everyone deserves the chance to learn to drive, gain independence and feel confident on our roads,” Mr Carroll said.

“These programs ensure all road users, regardless of their path, can head out on the roads safely.”

“Sadly, too many communities understand the impact road trauma can have – these program gives people from all walks of life the opportunity to work together at a grassroots level to contribute towards improved road safety.”

Since 2008, the L2P program has helped 15,000 young learner drivers, clocking up in excess of 656,000 hours and supporting more than 7000 participants to get their P-Plates.

Transport Accident Commission Chief Executive Joe Calafiore said extensive practice is the best way to mould safe young motorists.

“The TAC L2P Program removes socio-economic barriers to ensure all young Victorians have access to quality driving practice and education,” Mr Calafiore said.

This all supports the Victorian Road Safety Strategy 2021-2030, which aims to halve road deaths and reduce serious injuries by 2030 and eliminate road deaths by 2050.

For more information on Community Road Safety Grants and L2P, please visit vicroads.vic.gov.au.