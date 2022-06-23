Man stabbed, stomped in Springvale

A 23-year-old man was hospitalised after three hooded males stabbed him with machetes in central Springvale.

The man, from Springvale, was approached by three males and a female on Buckingham Street about 9.30pm on Thursday 16 June, Victoria Police say.

He was then knocked to the ground, stabbed several times and kicked in the head.

He fled for help at a nearby business and called triple-0.

The man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

7NEWS reported that he has been released from hospital and is recovering from back and leg wounds.

Police believe the man and offenders could be known to each other.

Detective Senior Sergeant Dave Cox from the Southern Metropolitan Regional Crime Team said police were “following up a number of lines of enquiry” as part of their ongoing investigation.

“(We) are sending a very clear message to anyone carrying a knife – if you are involved in violent behaviour that threatens the safety of our community, expect a knock on your door from police.

“Police have absolutely no tolerance for any form of violent or criminal behaviour, particularly when it involves knives or weapons.”

“The physical and mental damage caused by knife crime is devastating with victims, their families and loved ones left feeling endangered, threatened and vulnerable.”

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au