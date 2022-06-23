Cripps inks new deal

Dandenong young gun Lucy Cripps has re-signed with the Melbourne Stars for the upcoming WBBL-08 season.

Cripps is currently recovering from a stress-fracture in her back but is expected to return later in the year.

Cripps re-signed alongside Sophie Day, Rhys McKenna, with the trios deal being announced with new recruit Sophie Reid.

Melbourne Stars General Manager Blair Crouch was ecstatic after the girls put pen to paper.

“We are committed to the development of the best young female talent in Victoria and it’s great to see Sophie, Lucy and Rhys re-commit to the Stars and we look forward to welcoming Sophie Reid to the Stars Family as well,” he said.

“Under the leadership of Meg Lanning and new coach Jonathan Batty, I can’t wait to see their development over the course of WBBL-08.

“We’re excited to get back to playing in Melbourne in front of our members and fans and we’re looking forward to announcing some big signings in the coming weeks as we continue to finalise our playing list.”

Current WBBL-08 squad: Meg Lanning, Lucy Cripps, Sophie Day, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Rhys McKenna, Sasha Moloney, Sophie Reid, Annabel Sutherland.