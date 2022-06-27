Faiths and MPs back beseiged mosque

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Politicians and faith leaders were united in support of a vandalised mosque in the South East.

The Baitul Salam mosque – translated as House of Peace – in Langwarrin hosted a ‘Love for all, Hatred for none’ forum on Friday 24 June, in wake of a group’s alleged attack the weekend before.

In a bipartisan show of support, Opposition Leader Matthew Guy, Liberal MPs Brad Battin, Neil Angus and candidates, Frankston councillor Brad Hill and Labor MP Paul Edbrooke attended.

Also there were Rabbi Yaakov Glasman from the Jewish community, Reverend Alexander Yule from the Uniting Church and Jasbir Singh from the Victorian Sikh Council.

Ahmadiyya Muslim Association spokesperson Aziz Bhatti said the show of support meant much after several acts of vandalism and assaults against the mosque in recent years.

“The political and religious leadership of Victoria proved that we united against hate, and against any attacks on places of worship.

“An attack on one place of worship is an attack on everyone.”

There was also an “overwhelming” response from the wider community, Mr Bhatti said.

“With this kind of leadership, anyone who thinks of attacking a place of worship or trying to create fear or hate will be discouraged.

“We need to stand up to these people.”

Last week, Victoria Police arrested and charged eight men with burglary and trespass over the incident on Sunday 19 June.

They include one aged 62, two aged 18 and five aged 19.

The mosque’s imam Wadood Janud has stated that the community would invite the offenders back, to inform them about their faith.

In Parliament on 21 June, MP Brad Battin in support of the Ahmadiyya association said: “One of the greatest things I have done is to learn and educate by going to some of these mosques, as well as the Islamic museum, to understand the Muslim faith more.

“I invite more people to go and learn about that so we have less of this ignorance in our community.”