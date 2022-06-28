AFLW Draft Profile: Taylah Gatt

TAYLAH GATT

LOCAL CLUB: Beleura

DOB: 11/1/04

HEIGHT: 171cm

STRENGTH: Speed

WHAT WE SAY:

Gatt’s season was book ended by a succession of terrific games.

She started the season with strong games against the Falcons, Power, Pioneers and Bushrangers, before a smaller period of matches.

But she then finished strongly, with arguably her best game of the season in the grand final.

In the grand final defeat to Western Jets, Gatt equalled her season-high 15 disposals and also stuck five tackles.

After just three matches in 2021, Gatt demonstrated her projection is simple: the more footy she plays, the better she becomes.

WHAT THE COACH SAYS:

“The thing with girls footy at the moment is that speed is really important and she has top-end speed,” Cox said.

“She breaks lines, she carries the footy, her kicking needs to get better at times – she is only a small little player, but she’s got a massive heart and competes really hard.”