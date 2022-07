A crop of about 100 cannabis plants has been uncovered during a factory fire in Dandenong South.

Emergency services were called to the Rhur Street factory about 7.35am on Sunday 3 July.

Fire crews brought the blaze under control quickly, and discovered the ‘grow house’. There were no reported injuries, police say.

Vic Emergency issued a public alert at the time, warning of visible smoke in the area.

Police are investigating the incident.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.