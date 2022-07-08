Cyclist’s on track to glory

A Keysborough Year 12 student has struck gold at an international track cycling meet.

Dylan Proctor-Parker, 17, of Haileybury College, was part of Australia’s winning pursuit-team at the Oceania Track Championships in Brisbane.

With Olympian ambitions, Dylan’s medal and national selection are his sporting highlights so far.

“It was so special to wear the green and gold – that’s something I think every athlete strives for Then to beat New Zealand and set a new championship record – that was surreal.

““In the new few years, I hope to join the Australian Institute of Sport for track cycling and I’d like the opportunity to go to the Olympics one day. In the longer term, I’m going to work towards becoming a WorldTour road professional and race all over Europe.”

Every week, between Year 12 studies, Dylan trains about 20 hours on the bike and up to four hours in the gym.

“It takes consistency to improve myself. I’ve just focused, applied myself and been consistent for a few years now and it’s starting to show. I hope it continues to do so.

“I enjoy having something to work towards and I’m very goal orientated – it’s a special feeling to be motivated to make the most of every day.

“There’s also a great sense of community in cycling.”

Dylan started cycling at age 11 after getting a bike for Christmas.

“Dad would ride in the morning and I always wanted to go with him – he got me into BMX and mountain biking before going onto the road and track.”