New job paths in rail

Educators in the South East are part of an innovative plan to help more women work in the rail industry.

Women on Track will give jobseekers real-life experience in manufacturing and maintaining trains, while studying for a Certificate II in Electrotechnology.

They will be part of building 70 trains for the High Capacity Metro Trains Project.

The jobseekers will also be skilled-up for accreditation to work in trades-based roles in the rail industry.

The program is a collaboration between the State Government, rolling stock asset manager Downer, Holmesglen TAFE, Hallam Senior College and Doveton Hallam Community Learning Network.

Public Transport and Industry Support Minister Ben Carroll said the Government was “supporting women who want to pursue a meaningful and well-paid career in a traditionally male-dominated area.”

Training and Skills Minister Gayle Tierney said it was an example of boosting TAFE and training.

“Women on Track is yet another example of how the Andrews Labor Government is boosting TAFE and training to make sure every Victorian has access to the skills they need to get a great job and live a happy life.”

Women on Track is part of the State Government’s $8 million Apprenticeship Innovation Fund, which supports under-represented groups in apprenticeships.

About $5 million is allocated to helping women into meaningful careers in traditionally male-dominated trades.

A full High Capacity Metro Train service is on track to be running on the Cranbourne and Pakenham lines this summer, Mr Carroll said.