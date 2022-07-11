Rotary help in the works

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A new ‘one-stop’ resource centre for people in disadvantage is being forged by Rotary Club of Greater Dandenong and Endeavour Hills.

At a changeover dinner on 5 July, new first-time president Leanne Byron announced the Rotary Community Resource Centre project.

Rotary would be a “single point of contact” for people in need and direct them to the “right community resources” in Greater Dandenong and Casey.

The project had been in the making with Victoria Police. It will hopefully “leave a legacy for our club and the community”, she said.

Ms Byron has served the Rotary Club for six years.

She joined because “I had a passion to somehow make a difference to the lives of others”.

For that reason, she chose her changeover dinner’s venue at St James Anglican Church Hall, where the Club provides weekly charity lunches.

“As Rotarians we have the ability to enrich the lives of others and empower people from all backgrounds and all parts of the world,” she said.

“It only takes one person to come up with an idea which leads to change, so imagine what we can do when we all work together.”

Ms Byron said she’d focus on increased community service, mental health, supporting Dandenong West Primary School and youth programs.

Growing the club’s membership was also a priority, she said.

For the first time, the club would also have an Environment Chair on its committee.

Ms Byron thanked past president Peter Buck for his achievements in a difficult Covid-interrupted term.