Update: Man shot dead, gunman fled into Ross Reserve

A man has been fatally shot at a house on Corrigan Road, Noble Park.

The victim had driven to the house, where there was an altercation about 6am on Monday 11 July, Detective Senior Sergeant Nigel L’Estrange told 3AW Radio.

Several shots were fired, he said.

Emergency services were called. The man died at the scene.

The alleged shooter was said to have left on foot into the nearby Ross Reserve, Det Snr Sgt L’Estrange said.

He remains at large.

There were no known outlaw bikie or organised crime links to the shooting, but the parties were known to each other.

The victim was known to police.

Homicide Squad detectives are investigating, with the Police Dog Squad called in to help find the shooter.

Corrigan Road was closed in both directions while a crime scene was established.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or www.crimestoppersvic.com.au