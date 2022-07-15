Boys nabbed for burgs, car thefts

A Noble Park boy is among six teens arrested over a spate of aggravated burglaries across Melbourne this week.

Southern Metro Regional Crime Team detectives say the group aged 15-17 years stole a white Suburu from Safety Beach and silver Land Rover from Mt Martha on 10 July.

Then over the following four days, they committed aggravated burglaries in Dandenong South, Mt Martha, Safety Beach, Mt Waverley, Edithvale, Mordialloc, Montmorency, and Eltham, police say.

They allegedly stole a silver Volkswagen, a silver BMW and a silver Kia from homes in Mt Waverley and Eltham.

All three vehicles are yet to be recovered.

Police tried to intercept the stolen Suburu and Land Rover in Beaumaris about 1.30am on Thursday, 14 July.

The cars were allegedly driven at police, striking two police vehicles and fleeing the scene.

Police Air Wing tracked the Suburu, prior to the arrest of the car’s four occupants in Seaford.

Two other people believed to have travelled in the Land Rover were also arrested in Seaford. The Land Rover has yet to be found.

Five of the arrested boys were charged with aggravated burglary and car theft.

A 15-year-old Frankston boy was also charged with aggravated reckless exposure of police officer to risk by driving a stolen motor vehicle, possession of methylamphetamine, dealing with the proceeds of crime, unlicensed driving and commit indictable offence while on bail.

A 15-year-old Hastings boy was also charged with unlicensed driving and commit indictable offence while on bail.

They and a 15-year-old Noble Park boy were remanded to appear at a children’s court.

A 17-year-old Ferntree Gully boy and a 17-year-old Carrum Downs boy were bailed to appear at a children’s court.

A 15-year-old Seaford boy was released pending a summons.

Detective Senior Sergeant David Cox of Southern Metro Region Crime Team said police had an “intense focus on disrupting youth-networked offenders” as part of Operation Alliance.

“In the first instance, we will do everything in our power to prevent crime but when crime does occur, we will be there to hunt down those responsible for threatening our community and put them before the courts.”