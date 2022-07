A cyclist has been seriously injured in a night-time hit-run crash in Dandenong on Wednesday 13 July.

Police say a car and the 39-year-old Dandenong man collided at the corner of Morewell Avenue and Moomba Parade about 8.45pm.

The car, believed to be a white Toyota Aurion, stopped briefly and then drove westbound along Moomba Parade.

The cyclist was taken to hospital in a serious, stable condition.

Any information or dashcam footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au