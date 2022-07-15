Pair charged with murder

A Noble Park man and a Yarraville woman have been charged with the murder of a man in Fitzroy on Tuesday, 12 July.

Homicide Squad detectives, with the Special Operations Group, arrested the 43-year-old man and 21-year-old woman in Dallimore Court, Noble Park about 5.30pm the following day.

They are expected to face Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on Friday 15 July.

The charges follow a 55-year-old Fitzroy man being fatally shot in Napier Street, Fitzroy after an alleged altercation with people in a black Audi.