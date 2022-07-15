Free entry to Stadium

The door entry fee for for the Dandenong Stadium has been removed.

The removal of the fee will increase access to the facility and will seek to improve physical activity in the municipality.

It is a result of South East Leisure (SEL) – part of the Greater Dandenong City Council – taking over the management of the stadium from Dandenong Basketball Association on 1 July.

SEL CEO John Clark was thrilled to remove this fee barrier and make the stadium more accessible for all.

“It is important for SEL to provide an inclusive and accessible environment at our facilities, with the support of the Dandenong Basketball Association and Volleyball Victoria, the removal of the door entry fee at Dandenong Stadium is a good first step to enhancing the experience for our stakeholders,” he said.

“This will allow quicker and easier access to the stadium and allow patrons to enjoy this premier sporting facility, whether that be as a player, spectator or official. SEL is set on providing world class leisure experiences for all.”

Dandenong Stadium is currently home to WNBL’s Southside Flyers, Dandenong Basketball Association, Volleyball Victoria, and hosts numerous national, state and school events annually.

The website has also been revamped. To see it, click the following link: dandenongstadium.com.au.