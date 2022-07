A man has been found critically injured with suspected stab wounds in central Dandenong, police say.

Emergency services were called to an unresponsive man in McCrae Street about 1.35am on Friday, 15 July.

He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating.

McCrae Street has been closed in both directions between Walker and Foster streets.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.