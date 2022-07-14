Police brief: Doveton man arrested in relation to fatal shooting

Homicide Squad detectives have arrested two people, including a 43-year-old Doveton man as part of their investigation into a fatal shooting in Fitzroy yesterday.

The Doveton resident and a 21-year-old Yarraville woman were arrested with the assistance of the Special Operations Group in Dallimore Court, Noble Park about 5.30pm on Wednesday 13 July.

Police say they are currently assisting with their enquiries.

The arrests follow an incident in Fitzroy on Tuesday afternoon, July 12 when a 55-year-old Fitzroy man was fatally shot.

Emergency services were called after the man was located in the street on Napier Street with life-threatening injuries shortly after 4.15pm.

It’s believed the man was involved in an altercation with a number of people in a black Audi parked on the street before being fatally shot, police say.

Passers by located the man and subsequently called triple zero.

Detectives also located the black Audi in South Yarra earlier today.

Investigators believe the shooting was a targeted incident and the parties involved were known to each other.

At this time there are no known links to any other recent firearms incidents involving organised crime groups.

Police would like to speak anyone who witnessed the incident in Fitzroy, including the events in the lead up to and after the shooting, or has CCTV or dashcam vision.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au