Integrity overhaul

The State Government has vowed to implement all 21 recommendations from the Operation Watts inquiry into Labor MPs and staff misconduct.

Premier Daniel Andrews apologised for the “shameful” behaviour as he announced a Parliamentary Integrity Commissioner with the power to investigate misconduct and recommend sanctions against MPs.

The Commissioner could investigate code-of-conduct complaints as well as bullying, harassment, sexual harassment and victimization.

A joint Parliamentary Ethics Committee would also be established.

“What the report tabled today shows is absolutely disgraceful behaviour,” Mr Andrews said.

“Behaviour that doesn’t meet my expectations or the expectations of hard-working members of the Victorian community.

“As leader of the parliamentary party and Premier of this state, I take full responsibiity for all of that conduct.

“I apologise for it.

“The key point is to drive cultural change and practical change.”

The Government will also ban MPs from employing close family members in electorate offices.

The Ministerial Code of Conduct will be amended to ensure Ministers don’t misuse public resources for party-specific purposes, the Government announced.

It also vowed reforms to electorate officer recruitment and management, and more transparent government grant processes.

On top of the recommendations, the Government will also set admin requirements for all political parties to receive public funding.

This includes party memberships being paid by “traceable means”, with mandatory photo ID checks of new members.

The Government vowed to implement the measures by June 2024.