$10K scratchie win

A Dandenong man has plans for a special gift after winning a $10,000 top prize on a $1 scratchie ticket.

The man bought his ‘Bamboo Bucks’ Scratch-Its ticket at Palm Plaza Lotto in Dandenong Plaza shopping centre during a Saturday shopping trip.

“I purchased three $1 Instant Scratch-Its tickets when I was out shopping on Saturday, and the first two didn’t win a prize.

“I thought I wasn’t going to win anything.

“I went to scratch the final $1 ticket that I had, and a prize of $10,000 came up. I was very surprised.

“It’s the most I’ve ever won, and it’s a great feeling.”

The man plans to use his windfall to treat his wife with a new piece of jewellery.

“It’s a nice moment, and we’ve celebrated together over the weekend.”

Palm Plaza Lotto owner Sineth Sareth says her outlet has had 38 division one wins in the past six years.

“The wife had come in with her son earlier this week to check the winning Instant Scratch-Its ticket and she had a big smile on her face.

“Once I confirmed the win with her, she called her husband straight away. It made my day.”