Diabetes charity scores $93K

Officeworks stores in the South East have raised nearly $100,000 for juvenile diabetes research.

As part of the annual Make A Difference Appeal in June, customers were encouraged to round up their purchases as a donation.

All up, $93,000 was raised for the stores’ chosen charity Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

The funds support the charity’s distribution of Rufus the Bear and the educational KIDSAC pack for newly diagnosed families.

“This special educational program is JDRF’s frontline children’s health program, which bridges the gap between hospital and home at the harrowing time of diagnosis,” JDRF chief executive Mike Wilson said.

Officeworks stores in Cranbourne, Dandenong South, Keysborough, Narre Warren and Pakenham took part.

Narre Warren store business manager Angelo Christopoulos said: “I’m incredibly proud of the work our team puts in to support the Make A Difference Appeal.

“We’re thrilled that we’ve raised these funds to support the important work of JDRF to create a world without Type 1 Diabetes.”

Across the country, Officeworks raised more than $1 million for 14 children’s charities.