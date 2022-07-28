Apply for grants

Reigistered sporting clubs and athletes can apply to receive a $2000 grant.

The money is to assist a club project or for travel costs when there are sporting events across Australia and New Zealand.

The opportunity is being offered by Comfort Hotel Dandenong – part of Choices Hotels Asia Pacific – to support local sporting clubs.

Applications are open until Monday 22 August 2022.

The first grant recipient has been awarded to Special Olympics Athlete, Chris McMahon, who will receive

$2,000 to make his dream of competing in the 2022 Special Olympics National Games a reality.

Chris McMahon is a dedicated athlete, with almost 200 medals from state and club games across

Australia.

This year Chris has been selected to go to Launceston in October as part of the Tenpin Bowling Team.

Born with Downs Syndrome, Chris’s NDIS funding did not cover his attendance this year, and Choice Hotels is delighted to help him continue to pursue his passion for the games.

Kari Hunter, senior director of sales, marketing and strategy, said community sport is at the heart of the towns and regions where the groups hotels operate with many properties in the group active participants and sponsors of local sporting clubs and events.

“Hosting travelling sporting teams and being part of the local community events is a highlight for our hoteliers,” she said.

“These grants give us an opportunity to help clubs and athletes who have struggled through lockdowns return to competition and drive projects that will encourage participation.”

“We are thrilled to go one step further this year, supporting Chris and others in making their dreams come true after two years where competition has been challenging.”

The winners will be announced on Monday 5 September.